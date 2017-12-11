Prepaid Plans From Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea With 84-Day Validity Explained



Reliance Jio Rs 459 pack

Vodafone Rs 509 pack

Airtel Rs 509 pack

Idea Rs 509 pack

Amid stiff competition in the telecom market triggered by the aggressive entry of Reliance Jio, the customers are enjoying new offers and data plans every other day. Ever since Reliance Jio - which offers telecom services under brand Jio - flooded the market with aggressively priced high speed internet, incumbent telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have revised their existing data tariffs and announced new offers. Reliance Jio, under one of its recharge packs, offers 84 GBs of high speed internet over a validity period of 84 days, along with unlimited calls for the validity period, at Rs 459, according to its website - jio.com.According to the Jio website, Reliance Jio's Rs 459 pack comes with a validity of 84 days. Benefits Jio customers get under the telecom company's Rs 459 pack include 1 GB of high speed internet per day, unlimited calls as well as SMS for the validity period of 84 days, according to the Jio website.To counter this pack, the other three telecom operators have loaded their offerings under recharge packs priced at Rs 509.(Reliance Jio's Rs 459 pack comes with a validity period of 84 days, according to the company's website)Here's what you get under these packs.Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1 GB data per day and for a validity period of 84 days under its recharge pack of Rs 509, according to its mobile app, called My Vodafone. The recharge pack includes local, STD and roaming calls, it noted. SMS will be charged at Re 1 for Local & Rs 1.5 for STD, it noted.Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Bharti Airtel offers 1GB of data per day at 3G/4G speed, unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming outgoing) and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 84 days, according to its website - airtel.in. "For Non Commercial use only," Airtel adds.Idea, under a recharge pack priced at Rs 509, offers unlimited calls along with 1 GB data as well as 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 84 days, according to its mobile app, called My Idea.(Idea Cellular's Rs 509 pack comes with a validity period of 84 days)The recharge pack includes local, STD and roaming calls as well as local/national SMS, it notes.