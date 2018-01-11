Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Prepaid Plans For Heavy Data Users

5 Things To Know About High Data Plans By Airtel, Jio, Vodafone

Those who happen to use excessive internet data can buy a plan for anywhere between Rs 300 to Rs 350 a month, or 28 days to be precise. Airtel offers a prepaid plan that costs Rs 349 (as good as Rs 350) per billing cycle. The plan offers 2GB data daily. As per the plan, one is entitled to receive unlimited local and STD calls. Even the roaming calls are not chargeable, both incoming and outgoing. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day.



1. Reliance Jio offers a plan that offers 2GB data every day for Rs 299, which is as good as Rs 300 while Airtel offers the similar plan for Rs 350. Just as the Airtel's plan, Jio's plan is valid for 28 days. And even if you happen to exhaust the entire data, you will be able to access internet at the speed of 64 kbps.

2. Jio's plan offers unlimited voice calls. The number of messages allowed in the plan is 100 per day.

3. Vodafone also offers high data plan (2 GB per day) at nearly similar price of Rs 349 (or as good as Rs 350) per 28 days. The data offered, just as that of Airtel and Jio, is 3G/4G. As the plan offered by other telcos, Vodafone also offers unlimited local and STD calls. Even unlimited roaming calls are allowed with the plan. However, there is some capping in the Vodafone plans which seeks to expand the definition of "unlimited".

4. The unlimited as per Vodafone means that the customer shouldn't call more than 300 unique phone numbers in a time period of seven consecutive days. Besides, a customer shouldn't speak for more than 250 minutes in a day and 1,000 minutes in a week. If it happens, one will have to pay at the rate of one paise per second (local and STD) for every call once the limit is breached.

5. This means that the daily data of 2GB is on offer for Rs 300 (by Jio) and Rs 350 (by Airtel and Vodafone) with the only difference being the call capping by Vodafone unlike in the case of Airtel and Jio. And as far as pricing is concerned, Jio offers the plan at the cheapest price against its two older rivals of Airtel and Voadone.



