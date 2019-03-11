SGX Nifty Indicates Weak Opening For Indian Markets; Tata Motors In Focus

As of 8:31 am, the SGX Nifty traded 0.14 per cent or 15 points lower at 11,042.

Domestic equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty. As of 8:31 am, the SGX Nifty traded 0.14 per cent or 15 points lower at 11,042. In Friday's trading session, the Sensex and Nifty snapped their four-day winning streak dragged by weakness in information technology, metal and capital goods shares. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15 per cent or 54 points to 36,671 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 0.21 per cent or 23 points to 11,035 on Friday.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets were also trading on a subdued note after US employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed from Friday's three-week low. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent in early trade after four consecutive sessions in the red last week.

Wall Street's main indexes posted their biggest weekly decline since the market tumbled at the end of 2018 last week, falling for the fifth consecutive day on Friday on the shocking payrolls data.

Back home, Tata Motors will be in focus after its wholesales including Jaguar Land Rover stood at 1,10,262 units in February, 9 per cent lower compared to wholesales in February 2018.

In another major corporate development, the bankruptcy court on Friday approved global steel giant ArcelorMittal SA's bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel, potentially ending months of court battles and opening the country's steel industry to outsiders.

(With inputs from Reuters)