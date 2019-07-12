Stock Markets Likely To Open Flat

Domestic stock markets are set to start Friday's session on a flat to mildly lower note, as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty in India - were last seen trading 10.00 points - or 0.09 per cent - lower at 11,572.00 ahead of the opening of capital markets in India. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty indexes ended 0.69 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher respectively, with the 50-scrip benchmark index breaking a three-day losing spree, led by gains in banking, information technology and consumer goods stocks. Analysts will closely watch corporate earnings by large cap companies and macroeconomic data due later in the day.

Infosys and IndusInd Bank will release their earnings for the quarter ended June 30 later in the day. Also, the government is due to release data on industrial production and consumer inflation after market hours.

Equities in other Asian markets pulled back on Friday as worries over renewed China-US trade tensions weighed on sentiment ahead of the release of June trade data from China, though expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month kept losses in check.

Those bets remained strong despite a rise in US consumer inflation in June, and helped to lift the S&P 500 index to a record closing on Thursday. S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 0.21 per cent at 3,010.25.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that a rate cut is likely at the Fed's next meeting as businesses slow investment due to trade disputes and a global growth slowdown.

On Friday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 per cent in early deals, with Australian shares dipping 0.16 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index trimming 0.11 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent to end at a record closing high of 2,999.91 points and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit a record high close of 27,088.08 points, rising 0.85 per cent on the day. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.08 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

