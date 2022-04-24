Pralhad Joshi Tweets On Coal Supply Efforts To Power Plants

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi Tweets: Coal companies are dispatching 2.0 MT every day to power sector

Coal companies are dispatching almost 2.0 million tonnes (MT) of coal every day to the power sector through various modes, such as railways, roadways and RCR-mode, said Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet.

Additionally, 16.7 MT coal has been offered to power generation companies with an option to lift this quantity through RCR-mode to sufficiently stock up, he added.

That comes as reports have emerged of a shortage of coal stocks at power plants and raised concerns about its effect on the power supply.

Various reports have suggested that India is staring at an electricity crisis accentuated due to a coal shortage at over 150 power plants.

In response, government sources had told last week that India has enough coal stocks to meet more than 30 days of demands, and there is no need to panic.

On Sunday, the coal minister tweeted the government's coal supply efforts to power plants.