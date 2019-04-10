Praj Industries Surges On Signing Agreement With US-Based Gevo

Praj also signed MoU commercialize Gevo's renewable hydrocarbons products.

Praj Industries shares surged as much as 7.83 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 148.65 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock rose as much as 7.3 per cent to Rs 148.50 after it signed a construction agreement with the US-based Gevo. The Pune-based Praj Industries post market hours yesterday informed exchanges that it has signed a Construction License Agreement (CLA) with the US-based Gevo to commercialise technology for the production of isobutanol, a hydrocarbon using sugary-based feed stocks, such as juice, syrup and molasses.

Pursuant to the CLA, Praj will provide Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to third parties using a process design package developed by Praj. This package uses Gevo's proprietary isobutanol biocatalyst on sugary-based feedstock. lsobutanol derived from said proprietary process is high energy renewable intermediate product that finds application in aviation and racing cars, Praj Industries said in a press release.

Praj also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Gevo Inc. to commercialize Gevo's renewable hydrocarbons products. This includes Gevo's renewable alcohol-to-jet fuel (ATJ) and renewable isooctane, derived from Gevo's renewable lsobutanol, the company added in the press release.

Commenting on the development Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman of Praj Industries said: "The addition of lsobutanol technology to Praj's diverse product portfolio is a step in our endeavour towards smart bio-refineries that facilitate sustainable decarbonisation. This solution can be offered both as a 'bolt-on' to an existing ethanol plant or as a Greenfield plant. We value our partnership with Gevo and believe that this technology will help the aviation industry fulfil their obligation of Green House Gas (GHG) reduction."

As of 1:38 pm, Praj Industries shares traded 6.53 per cent higher at Rs 146.85. Trading volumes spiked as 3.67 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 2.08 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.