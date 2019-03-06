Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan: Pension, Contributions And Other Details

PM-SYM is a scheme under which the subscriber gets an assured minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojna (PM-SYM) on Tuesday. The PM-SYM, a pension scheme for unorganized workers is being implemented for an estimated 42 crore workers in the unorganized sector constituting around 85 per cent of the total labour force of the country, Ministry Of Labour & Employment said in a press release. PM-SYM has been made effective since February 15, 2019 in all states. It is a central sector scheme open to unorganised workers, whose monthly income is Rs 15,000 or below and who have an Aadhaar number as well as savings bank account. The minimum age for joining the scheme is 18 years and the maximum is 40 years, according to the release