How To Save Income Tax? PPF Vs ELSS Mutual Funds Vs Tax Saver Bank FDs Investment in PPF, ELSS mutual funds and income-tax saving fixed deposits qualify for income tax benefits under Section 80C.

1) The interest earned in income-tax saving bank FDs is taxable as per the investor's tax bracket. A TDS or tax deducted at source is applicable on the interest earned. TDS becomes applicable when interest payable or reinvested on fixed deposits across all branches, per customer, exceed Rs 10,000 in a financial year.



2) Some banks allow a minimum deposit as low as Rs 100 for opening income-tax saving FDs. The maximum amount in a year is Rs 1.5 lakh. Interest on income tax-saving deposits is payable on a monthly or quarterly basis. The interest amount earned can be reinvested.



3) Tax-saving fixed deposits have a lock-in period of five years. No premature withdrawals or loans are allowed. The interest rate on tax-saving fixed deposits is typically the same as normal fixed deposits. SBI, for example, offers an interest rate of 6 per cent on tax-saving bank FD (6.50 per cent for senior citizens).



4) PPF is a popular small savings scheme which enjoys an EEE or exempt, exempt, exempt status in terms of income tax implication - contribution, interest and maturity proceeds all are tax free.



5) PPF accounts have a maturity period of 15 years and this can be extended in blocks of five years.



6) Withdrawal from PPF account: Partial withdrawal is permissible every year from the seventh financial year of the date of opening of account.



7) Premature closure of PPF only is allowed only if the account completes five years and under specific conditions such as expenditure towards medical treatment and higher education. Loan against PPF account is allowed in the third financial year from the financial year in which the account was opened.



ELSS Mutual Funds

8) ELSS funds or tax-savings mutual funds are categorised as equity mutual funds. Gains for equity mutual fund units (SIP or lumpsum) held for more than 12 months are considered as long-term capital gains. There is no tax on long-term capital gains from equity funds.



9) ELSS funds have a lock-in period of three years.



10) ELSS mutual funds offer a dividend option, which helps the investor realise gains even before redemption. Dividend income from equity mutual funds is tax-free, irrespective of when it is received. Financial planners suggest investors to opt for the SIP route to invest in ELSS funds.



