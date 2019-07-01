NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Provident Fund, Other Small Savings Schemes To Fetch Lower Interest Rates From Today

Public provident fund interest rate: PPF investment will fetch interest at the rate of 7.9 per cent for the quarter ending September 30.

Your Money | | Updated: July 01, 2019 09:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Provident Fund, Other Small Savings Schemes To Fetch Lower Interest Rates From Today

Interest rates applicable to select small savings schemes have been revised with effect from July 1. Schemes such as the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP will yield a 10 basis points lower interest rate for the quarter ending September 30, according to an official statement. All small savings schemes except the savings deposit, the interest rate on which has been retained at 4 per cent, will fetch lower interest rates in the September quarter.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes for the quarter ending September 30:

Small savings schemeInterest rateMinimum amount required for opening accountMaximum investment allowed
Savings account4%Rs 20
Five-year recurring deposit account7.20%Rs 10 per monthNo limit
One-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account6.9%Rs 200No limit
Two-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account6.9%Rs 200No limit
Three-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account6.9%Rs 200No limit
Five-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account7.70%Rs 200
Monthly income scheme7.60%Rs 1,500Rs 4.5 lakh
Senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS)8.60%Rs 1,000Rs 15 lakh
15-year public provident fund7.9%Rs 500Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year
National savings certificate (NSC)7.9%Rs 100No limit
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)7.60%Rs 1,000No limit
Sukanya Samriddhi8.40%Rs 1,000Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year

Currently, the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes - savings account, recurring deposit, time deposit, monthly income scheme, senior citizen savings scheme, the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme - are reviewed by the government on a quarterly basis. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

provident fund

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7 ProVivo Z1 ProNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top