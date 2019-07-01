Provident Fund, Other Small Savings Schemes To Fetch Lower Interest Rates From Today

Interest rates applicable to select small savings schemes have been revised with effect from July 1. Schemes such as the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP will yield a 10 basis points lower interest rate for the quarter ending September 30, according to an official statement. All small savings schemes except the savings deposit, the interest rate on which has been retained at 4 per cent, will fetch lower interest rates in the September quarter.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes for the quarter ending September 30:

Small savings scheme Interest rate Minimum amount required for opening account Maximum investment allowed Savings account 4% Rs 20 Five-year recurring deposit account 7.20% Rs 10 per month No limit One-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 6.9% Rs 200 No limit Two-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 6.9% Rs 200 No limit Three-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 6.9% Rs 200 No limit Five-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 7.70% Rs 200 Monthly income scheme 7.60% Rs 1,500 Rs 4.5 lakh Senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) 8.60% Rs 1,000 Rs 15 lakh 15-year public provident fund 7.9% Rs 500 Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year National savings certificate (NSC) 7.9% Rs 100 No limit Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.60% Rs 1,000 No limit Sukanya Samriddhi 8.40% Rs 1,000 Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year

Currently, the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes - savings account, recurring deposit, time deposit, monthly income scheme, senior citizen savings scheme, the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme - are reviewed by the government on a quarterly basis.

