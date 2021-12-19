Power Sector PSUs Show 45% Rise In Capex

Capex investment by power sector state-owned companies has risen this fiscal

A growth of 45 per cent in investment on capital expenditure (capex) has been registered by Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) of the power ministry in the current financial year till November, compared to corresponding period of last year.

In the current fiscal (2021-22) till November, power sector's state-owned companies have incurred capex worth Rs 32,137 crore, which was 45 per cent more than what these entities had invested in capex during the corresponding period of last year (2020-21).

For 2021-22, the capex target of the CPSEs under the Ministry of Power, is Rs 50,690.52 crore, official sources said.

Power sector CPSEs had incurred a capex of Rs 22,127 crore till November 2020, which was 49.3 per cent of the total expenditure for the fiscal. However, during 2021-22, the CPSEs have so far invested capex of Rs 32,137 crore, which is 63.4 per cent of the annual capex target, sources informed.

Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year's performance, it stated. Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress, a statement issued by the power ministry said.