Power Ministry Seeks Comments On Draft Rules For Green Energy Use

Power Ministry has sought comments from stakeholders on draft green energy rules

The Power Ministry has sought views from stakeholders on the draft "Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021, which are meant for purchase and consumption of green energy including that from waste-to-energy plants.

The comments on the draft rules have been sought by the ministry within 30 days, official sources said.

The draft rules have subheads like renewable purchase obligation (RPO), green energy open access, nodal agencies, procedure for grant of green energy open access, banking and cross subsidy surcharge.

The draft rules regarding tariff propose that “the tariff for green energy shall be determined by an "Appropriate Commission", which may comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges (if any) and service charges covering all prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy”.

The draft rules regarding green hydrogen say that "green hydrogen” is the hydrogen produced using electricity through renewable sources. The obligated entity including industries can also meet their (RPO) by purchasing green hydrogen, the rules say.

The draft rules also propose guidelines for green energy open access and state that the Appropriate Commission shall put in place regulations in accordance with this rule to provide green energy open access to consumers who are willing to consume green energy.