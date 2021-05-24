Power Grid Sets Up Transformer At Nagaland Hospital To Boost Oxygen Plant Supply

Power Grid Corporation of India set up a transformer in Nagaland in two days

Power Grid Corporation of India has commissioned a power transformer at Nagaland's Referral Hospital's substation, which would reduce instances of power interruptions and ensure efficient power supply to the state's only oxygen plant, a significant requirement at a time when the essential gas is critical for treatment of Covid affected patients.

The Maharatna company set up the transformer within two days of the state government seeking assistance from it for the purpose, official sources informed.

Nagaland government's power department had urged Power Grid Corporation to commission a 10 mega volt amperes (MVA) transformer at the Referral Hospital sub-station in Dimapur.

Subsequently the Power Grid team swung into action and within two days, successfully commissioned the power transformer on May 22, 2021, which would lead to reliable power supply to the oxygen plant as well as nearby areas.



The new power transformer commissioned by Power Grid at Nagaland's Referral Hospital will add to the power system reliability of the liquid plant situated at Naga United village, which was earlier fed by a 5 MVA transformer. By commissioning the transformer, quality power is now available to the oxygen plant round-the-clock through 11 kV outgoing Rongmei feeder of the sub-station.

The work was completed as part of the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP). NERPSIP is a central sector plan scheme of the Ministry of Power, aimed at augmenting the power supply and transmission system of the north-eastern driving economic development of the North Eastern region of the country.