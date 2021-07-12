Power Consumption Surged 18% In First Week Of July 2021

Power consumption in first week of July 2021 has surged

Power usage witnessed around 18 per cent increase in the country in the first week of July 2021, reaching 30.3 billion units, compared to the corresponding period last year, when it was 25.7 billion units.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Power, the rise in electricity consumption was mainly due to easing of curbs and relaxations given by many states from locally imposed lockdowns after Coronavirus related infections came down drastically in June, 2021.

Delay in arrival of monsoon and surge in economic activities are also some of the reasons which have pushed power demand.

Interestingly power consumption in the first week of July 2019 was 26.63 billion units. In this way, the power consumption pattern for first week of July 2021 indicates that usage levels have reached the pre-pandemic levels and even gone beyond that.