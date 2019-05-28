Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500: Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea Vs Reliance Jio

Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio offer postpaid plans in the range of Rs. 199 to Rs. 1,999.

These days telecom operators are offering a host of benefits with postpaid plans apart from regular calling and data plans. Operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering additional benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix along with regular benefits to attract customers. The country's telecom sector has witnessed immense competition since the launch of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016. These companies offer postpaid plans in the range of Rs. 199 to Rs. 1,999.

Here's a comparison of postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio under Rs. 500:

Airtel's postpaid plans in detail:

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility, which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Users also get subscription of Airtel TV, Netflix for three months and Amazon Prime Video for one year. Handset protection is also bundled with this plan.

Vodafone's postpaid plans in detail:

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack offers a bill guarantee which means that subscribers get guaranteed lowest bill for using this postpaid plan, according to Vodafone's website. Besides free subscription to Vodafone Play, customers also get Amazon Prime for one year.

Vodafone's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with a bill guarantee. Besides free subscription to Vodafone Play, customers also get Amazon Prime for one year. The benefit of red mobile shield is also available with this pack.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers also get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.