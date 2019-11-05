Monthly Income Scheme (MIS): Interest Rate, Investment Limits And More

MIS account can be transferred from one post office to another.

India Post, the operator of postal system in the country, also offers nine types of savings schemes with different interest rates. Monthly income scheme (MIS) account, one such savings scheme being offered by the India Post. Under the MIS, India Post offers interest at the rate of 7.6 per cent for the current quarter, which is payable monthly, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. A Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) account can be opened through cheque or cash. In case of cheque, the date of realisation of cheque in government's account is the date of opening of account.