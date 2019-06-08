How To Access India Post Internet Banking Facilities

A POSB customer can access the internet banking facility at ebanking.indiapost.gov.in.

India Post, under the Department of Post (DOP), provides a variety of banking services, besides delivering mails. It offers a regular savings account, as part of its small savings schemes portfolio. India Post pays interest at the rate of 4 per cent per annum on deposit in its savings account, according to India Post's official website - indiapost.gov.in. India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices, also offers internet banking services for post office savings bank (POSB) account holders. A POSB customer can access the internet banking facility at ebanking.indiapost.gov.in.

Here are the pre-requisites for availing India Post's internet banking facility:

Customers should have a valid active single or joint savings account, necessary KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, active DOP ATM/debit card, valid unique mobile number, email address and PAN (Permanent Account Number) for availing India Post's internet banking, according to India Post's official website.

Here are the facilities offered at India Post's internet banking:

Under this facility, customers can transfer funds from one post office savings bank (POSB) account to another POSB account. Users can also make online deposits from savings bank account to recurring deposit (RD) account and public provident fund (PPF) account of post office via DOP's internet banking. POSB account holders can transact, open, close an RD account and fixed deposit (FD) accounts via the India Post internet banking facility.

Given below are the steps to register for India Post internet banking facility:

Step 1: The customer is initially required to visit the home branch and fill the pre-printed application form

Step 2: He/she then needs to submit the application form with required documents

Step 3: Once the request is processed successfully, an SMS alert will be delivered to the registered mobile number

Step 4: The user is then required to open the India Post internet banking page using the URL mentioned in the SMS (which is ebanking.indiapost.gov.in)

Step 5: Then click on the hyperlink "New User Activation"

Step 6: Fill the necessary details and configure the internet banking login username and password

Step 7: Now login and configure security questions and answers along with passphrase