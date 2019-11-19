Post Office ATM Card Rules: Transaction Limits, Cash Withdrawal Charges And More

Here are 10 things to know about post office ATM cards facility:
- Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the permitted number of free transactions.
- The ATM card charges are levied depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same post office where the customer's account is located or some other post office.
- Post office permits cash withdrawals up to Rs 25,000 per day through its ATM card, according to India Post's official website.
- A cash withdrawal limit of Rs 10,000 per transaction is applicable. That means the maximum cash that one can withdraw in a single transaction at a post office ATM is Rs 10,000.
- India Post or Department of Post offers five transactions per day free of cost at its ATMs. This includes financial and non-financial transactions.
- India Post or Department of Post allows three free transactions in a month from its debit card when used at ATMs of other banks in metro cities.
- Post office ATM card holders are allowed five transactions free of cost in other banks' ATMs located in cities other than metros.
- India Post ATM card holders exhausting the permissible number of transactions at ATMs of other banks have to pay a fee of Rs 20 (plus GST) for every additional transaction, according to India Post.
- Among other services, post office savings accounts can be held with or without a cheque book facility.
- India Post also offers the facility to transfer savings accounts from one post office branch to another, according to its website.
