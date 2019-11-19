Post Office ATM Card Rules: Transaction Limits, Cash Withdrawal Charges And More

India Post offers the facility to transfer savings accounts from one post office branch to another.

India Post - which operates a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country - provides a variety of banking services. The Department of Posts offers several savings schemes with different interest rates. Along with its savings accounts, it offers ATM-cum-debit cards with a certain withdrawal limit. Post office savings account can be opened by paying a minimum of Rs 20, according to the India Post's official website - indiapost.gov.in. India Post pays interest at the rate of 4 per cent per annum on deposit in its savings account in the current quarter.