Post Office Saving Schemes That Offer Over 8% Interest Rate

Post office offers a host of saving schemes with different rates of interest. Two of the various savings schemes, post office offers are Sukanya Samriddhi Account and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS). The senior citizen scheme is for people above the age of 60 years while the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme is meant for a girl child. Interest rates on these post office saving schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, which are revised on a quarterly basis.

Post office Sukanya Samriddhi scheme and Senior Citizen Saving Scheme in detail:

Sukanya Samriddhi scheme

Interest rate

Sukanya Samriddhi scheme offers an interest rate of 8.4 per cent per annum. The investment is calculated and compounded on an annual basis.

Features

A legal guardian or natural guardian can open the account in the name of a girl child. A guardian can open only one account in the name of one girl child and maximum two accounts in the name of two different girl children.

Amount

This scheme requires a minimum investment of Rs. 250 and a maximum of Rs. 1,50,000 in a financial year. The subsequent deposit should be made in multiple of Rs. 100. Deposits can also be made in lump-sum amount. However, there is no limit on the number of deposits either in a month or in a financial year.

Tenure

The account can be opened up to age of 10 years only from the date of birth. The account can be closed after completion of 21 years. However, normal premature closure is allowed after completion of 18 years, provided that girl is married.

Senior Citizen Saving Scheme

Interest rate and amount

The scheme offers a return of 8.6 per cent per annum. The minimum amount required to open the SCSS account is Rs. 1,000 and the maximum amount should not exceed Rs. 15 lakh, according to India Post.

Features

An individual of the age of 60 years or more is eligible to open this account. An individual of the age of 55 years or more but less than 60 years who has retired on superannuation or under VRS can also open account subject to certain conditions.

The account can be opened by cash if the amount is below Rs. 1 lakh. However, if the amount is Rs. 1 lakh or more, investors need to deposit a cheque. Under the scheme, nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account.

Tenure

The maturity period of senior citizen saving scheme is five years. Premature closure of the SCSS account is allowed after one year on deduction of an amount equal to 1.5 per cent of the deposit and after two years on deduction of an amount equal to 1 per cent of the deposit.

Income tax benefits

Investments under this scheme qualify for benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. TDS is deducted at source on interest if the interest amount is more than Rs. 10,000 per annum.

