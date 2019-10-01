Latest Interest Rates Offered By Post Office Small Saving Schemes

Some of the post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits.

With a network of more than 1.5 lakh branches across the country, India Post - under the Department of Posts provides nine types of small saving schemes. These include regular savings account, recurring deposit (RD) account, time deposit (TD) account, Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) account, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account, National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and Sukanya Samriddhi account. Investment in these post office small savings schemes fetch returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to the website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in. (Also read: This Is The Minimum Investment You Need To Set Up A Post Office Account)

Here are the interest rates and compounding frequency of all types of post office saving schemes:

Post office small saving scheme Rate of interest for post office shemes Compounding frequency Savings Deposit 4.00% Annually 1-Year Time Deposit 6.90% Quarterly 2-Year Time Deposit 6.90% Quarterly 3-Year Time Deposit 6.90% Quarterly 5-Year Time Deposit 7.70% Quarterly 5-Year Recurring Deposit 7.20% Quarterly 5-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.60% Quarterly and paid 5-Year Monthly Income Scheme 7.60% Monthly and paid 5-Year National Savings Certificate 7.90% Annually Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.90% Annually Kisan Vikas Patra 7.60% Annually Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.40% Annually

(Source: indiapost.gov.in)

Some of these post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits. That means an investor using these products can claim a deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year from taxable income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, according to India Post.

