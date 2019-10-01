NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Latest Interest Rates Offered By Post Office Small Saving Schemes

Investment in post office small savings schemes fetch returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to the website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in

Savings And Investments | Edited by | Updated: October 01, 2019 10:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Latest Interest Rates Offered By Post Office Small Saving Schemes

Some of the post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits.


With a network of more than 1.5 lakh branches across the country, India Post - under the Department of Posts provides nine types of small saving schemes. These include regular savings account, recurring deposit (RD) account, time deposit (TD) account, Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) account, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account, National Savings Certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), and Sukanya Samriddhi account. Investment in these post office small savings schemes fetch returns to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent, according to the website of India Post - indiapost.gov.in. (Also read: This Is The Minimum Investment You Need To Set Up A Post Office Account)

Here are the interest rates and compounding frequency of all types of post office saving schemes:

Post office small saving schemeRate of interest for post office shemesCompounding frequency
Savings Deposit4.00%Annually
1-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
2-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
3-Year Time Deposit6.90%Quarterly
5-Year Time Deposit7.70%Quarterly
5-Year Recurring Deposit7.20%Quarterly
5-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme8.60%Quarterly and paid
5-Year Monthly Income Scheme7.60%Monthly and paid
5-Year National Savings Certificate7.90%Annually
Public Provident Fund Scheme7.90%Annually
Kisan Vikas Patra7.60% Annually
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme8.40%Annually

(Source: indiapost.gov.in)

Some of these post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits. That means an investor using these products can claim a deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year from taxable income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, according to India Post.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Post office saving schemepost office saving scheme interest rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dr. Herbert KleberMahatma GandhiKarwa ChauthS JaishankarHaryana ElectionUPSensexChina National DayBig BossIRCTCLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsS PressoViju KhoteFlipkartRedmi 8AAmazonSmart WatchLeopard

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top