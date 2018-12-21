Post Office Saving Schemes That Offer Income Tax Benefits

The investment under Post Office FD qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

India Post or Department of Posts, which runs the postal network of the country, offers a number of saving schemes with income tax benefits. Using these saving schemes, investor can claim a deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year from taxable income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest rates on these post office saving schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, which are revised on a quarterly basis.

Here are post office saving schemes that offer tax benefits:

Post Office Time Deposit (TD) or Fixed Deposit (FD) account

In a post office fixed deposit (FD), one can deposit a lump sum of money for a specific period and avail of features like guaranteed returns and choice of interest payout. Post office time deposit (TD) or Fixed Deposit (FD) account offers interest rates across four maturities: one year, two years, three years, and five years, noted India Post on it's official website- indiapost.gov.in. The investment under 5 years fixed deposit qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, mentioned India Post.

Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) account

Post office Public Provident Fund (PPF) account offers an investment avenue with decent returns coupled with income tax benefits. For the quarter ending December, PPF accounts fetch an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum. Interests on deposits are compounded on an annual basis, which means that it is added to the principal amount every year, noted India Post. PPF comes under the exempt, exempt, exempt (EEE) category of tax status. This means that returns, maturity amount and interest income are exempt from income tax. Deposits qualify for deduction from income under Section 80C of Income Tax Act.

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) account

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) serves as an investment avenue and helps in generating wealth for a successful retirement life. SCSS earns an interest rate of 8.7 per cent per annum, which is payable from the date of deposit on March 31/ September 30/December 31 in the first instance and thereafter, interest are payable on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31. Tax Deducted At Source (TDS) is deducted at source on interest if the interest amount is more than Rs. 10,000 per annum. Investment under this scheme qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from April 1, 2007.

Post office National Savings Certificates (NSCs)

Post Office National savings certificates (NSCs) fetch an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum. This interest is compounded annually but payable at maturity. An NSC of Rs 100 will offer Rs 146.93 on maturity after five years. NSCs have a lock-in period of five years. Deposits in the National Savings Certificate qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.