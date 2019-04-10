Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) offers interest rate of 7.3% per annum.

India Post under the ministry of communications apart from postal services also offers banking services. Under its banking services, India Post offers a wide range of financial savings products which range from recurring deposits, savings bank accounts, Post Office time deposit account, Kisan Vikas Patra, Senior citizen savings scheme and National savings certificates among other savings schemes. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) account is one such savings product which offers interest rate of 7.3 per cent per annum and is payable on a monthly basis. (Also Read: Post Office Public Provident Fund Account: Interest Rate, Income Tax Benefits, Other Details)

Here is all you need to know about Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS):

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) account can be opened by an individual in multiples of Rs 1,500 for maximum investment limit of Rs 4.5 lakh. For joint account the maximum investment limit is Rs 9 lakh.

Also Read: Post Office Saving Schemes: Interest Rates Offered On Fixed Deposit, Recurring Deposit

For calculation of share of an individual in joint account, each joint holder have equal share in each joint account, India Post noted on its website www.indiapost.gov.in.

Account can be opened by cash/cheque and in case of cheque the date of realization of cheque in the government account shall be date of the opening of account, India Post said.

Nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account.

Account can be transferred from one post office to another and any number of accounts can be opened in any post office subject to maximum investment limit by adding balance in all accounts.

Also Read: Post Office Saving Schemes: How Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Compares With PPF

Interest can be drawn through auto credit into savings account standing at same post office, through post-dated cheques or ECS in case of MIS accounts is at CBS Post office branch. Monthly interest can be credited into savings account standing at any CBS Post offices.

Maximum maturity period for the Post Office MIS account is five years.

The MIS account can be prematurely en-cashed after one year but before three years at the discount of 2 per cent of the deposit and after 3 years at the discount of 1 per cent of the deposit.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.