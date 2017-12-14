Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Interest Rate, Maximum Amount And Other Details There are no income tax benefits available for investing in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme.

Opening of Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) account

There is no entry age. The Post Office MIS account can be transferred from one post office to another. Any number of accounts can be opened in any post office, subject to a maximum investment limit by adding balance in all accounts. The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) account can be opened in the name of a minor. Minors can operate the account from the age of 10 years. It can also be opened on a joint basis. Interest rate applicable on Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

A person who wants to open a Post Office Monthly Income Scheme account now will get an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum, payable monthly. Maximum amount

A depositor can operate more than one account under the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), subject to the ceiling of maximum amount, which may be invested in single or joint account. The maximum limit is cumulative Rs 4.5 lakh in single accounts and Rs 9 lakh in joint accounts. Maturity Period

The maturity period of Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is five years. Premature closure of Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) account

The scheme can be prematurely closed after one year. A deduction amounting to 2 per cent of the deposit will be applicable to a depositor closing the account between 1 year and three years after opening. And after three years, 1 per cent will be deducted. The remainder will be paid to the depositor.



