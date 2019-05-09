NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
From Savings Account To Savings Scheme Interest Rates: Know All About Post Office Deposit Rules Here

One can carry out a number of banking-related tasks at a post office: from setting up a savings account to a National Pension System (NPS) account.

Your Money | Updated: May 09, 2019 13:03 IST
Did you know you can access a variety of banking services at a post office? Other than mailing services, India Post - which operates a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, provides a variety of banking services. One can carry out a number of banking-related tasks at a post office: from setting up a savings account under Government of India's small savings schemes to a National Pension System or NPS account (all citizens model), which is a voluntary pension scheme managed by the PFRDA or Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. 

While an interest rate of 4 per cent is applicable on the deposit in the savings account, investment in the other savings schemes at the post office fetches interest at the rates to the tune of 7 per cent to 8.7 per cent, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in.

Post office savings scheme lock-in period

The savings schemes of Time Deposit, Recurring Deposit, Monthly Income, Senior Citizens, PPF, NSC and Kisan Vikas Patra come with a lock-in period - also known as maturity period - of one year to 15 years, according to the India Post website.

Here are some of the banking services offered by the post office (India Post):

India Post small savings schemes

One can set up a variety of bank accounts at the post office. These include a savings account, a time deposit or fixed deposit (FD) account, a recurring deposit (RD)  account, a Sukanya Samriddhi account and a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. The post office also offers certificate investment schemes such as Kisan Vikas Patra and National Savings Certificate (NSC).

Here are the interest rates applicable to the nine small savings schemes for the quarter ending June 30:

Savings schemeInterest rateMaturity periodInvestment limit
Post Office Savings Account4%-Minimum Rs 20 for opening account
National Savings Recurring Deposit Account7.30%5 yearsMinimum Rs 10 per month, no maximum limit
National Savings Time Deposit Account7-7.8%1/2/3/5 yearsMinimum Rs 200, no maximum limit
National Savings Monthly Income Account7.30%5 yearsRs 1,500 - Rs 4.5 lakh in single account/Rs 9 lakh in joint account
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme8.70%5 yearsRs 1,000 - Rs 15 lakh
Public Provident Fund8%15 yearsRs 500 - Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year
National Savings Certificates8%5 yearsMinimum Rs 100, no maximum limit
Kisan Vikas Patra7.70%2.5 yearsMinimum Rs 1,000, no maximum limit
Sukanya Samriddhi8.50%-Rs 1,000 - Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year
(Source: indiapost.gov.in)

Post office savings schemes income tax benefits

Investment in three of these small savings schemes offered by the post office is eligible for a deduction in taxable individual income up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in a financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. These post office schemes are: National Savings Time Deposit (five years), Public Provident Fund (15-year) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme.



