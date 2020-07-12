Small Savings Schemes: Your Funds In Post Office Account Yield These Returns

In the five-year National Savings Certificate scheme, an investment of Rs 1,000 grows to Rs 1,389.49 at maturity, according to India Post.

Small Savings Schemes: Your Funds In Post Office Account Yield These Returns

India Post offers nine types of small savings schemes at designated post office branches

India Post currently provides annual returns to the tune of 4-7.6 per cent through nine small saving schemes - including the 15-year Public Provident Fund (PPF). Funds can be parked in these small savings schemes through the designated post office branches. Currently, the interest rates applicalbe to these schemes are reviewed every quarter. For the quarter ending September 30, the small savings scheme interest rates were kept unchanged at existing levels, according to a finance ministry statement. Out of these nine financial instruments, the Time Deposit Small Savings Scheme comes in four options of maturity, ranging from one year to five years. 

Here are the latest interest rates applicable to small savings schemes:

Post Office SchemeInterest RateCompounding Frequency
Post Office Savings Deposit4.00%Annually
One-Year Time Deposit*5.5%Quarterly
Two-Year Time Deposit*5.5%Quarterly
Three-Year Time Deposit*5.5%Quarterly
Five-Year Time Deposit*6.7%Quarterly
Five-Year Recurring Deposit5.8%Quarterly
Five-Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme7.4%Quarterly and paid
Five-Year Monthly Income Scheme6.6%Monthly and paid
Five-Year National Savings Certificate6.8%Annually
Public Provident Fund Scheme7.1%Annually
Kisan Vikas Patra6.9%Annually
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme7.6%Annually
(Source: India Post)

* The time deposit savings scheme is available in four maturity period options: one year, two years, three years and five years.

In the five-year National Savings Certificate scheme, an investment of Rs 1,000 grows to Rs 1,389.49 ​at maturity, according to India Post's website - indiapost.gov.in. 

India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country, according to its website.

Comments
post office accountinterest rate

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter