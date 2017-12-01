How To Get 1GB/2GB Data Per Day On Jio Prepaid Number

Jio Rs 309 recharge pack

Jio Rs 399 recharge pack

Jio Rs 459 recharge pack

Jio Rs 499 recharge plan

Jio Rs 509 recharge pack

Reliance Jio offers several recharge options to its prepaid customers. Reliance Jio, which has flooded the market with competitively priced high speed mobile data prepaid plans, offers benefits such as 1 GB of internet or mobile data per day for the validity period of 49-91 days under its recharge plans priced at Rs 309, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499, according to Jio's website - jio.com. "Voice is truly free - no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls," Jio says. Here are some of Jio's popular prepaid recharge packs:Under a recharge plan priced at Rs 309, Jio offers 49 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB for a validity period of 49 days, among other benefits, according to its website. "Unlimited data signifies Daily Limit at High Speed, followed by unlimited at 64 Kbps," Jio adds on its website. Jio's Rs 309 recharge pack includes unlimited SMS and access to Jio apps, according to Jio.Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 399, Jio offers 70 GBs of high speed internet with a daily limit of 1 GB for a validity period of 70 days, according to the Jio website.Jio's recharge pack of Rs 459 comes with a validity period of 84 days. During this period, subscribers get 84 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB, according to the Jio website.Jio offers 91 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB for a validity period of 91 days under its recharge pack priced at Rs 499, according to its website.Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Jio offers 91 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 2 GB for a validity period of 49 days, according to its website. Customers exhausting the daily limit in a day during the validity of the pack will continue to receive unlimited mobile data at a speed of 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website.