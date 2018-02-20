PNB's Fraud Case: Has No Direct Exposure To Scam, Says Induslnd Bank

"IndusInd Bank has no direct credit exposures to Nirav Modi nor any indirect credit exposures on the basis of the letters of undertaking (LOUs) issued by Punjab National Bank (PNB)," the lender said in a statement.
"As regards Gitanjali Gems, the bank has a small, two- digit exposure, not linked to any LOUs," it added without revealing the amount.
The statement comes more than a week after PNB disclosed that conduct of its officials at the Brady House branch in the financial capital had resulted in a potential fraud of USD 1.7 billion.
The IndusInd statement said the fraud has taken place due to non-adherence of procedures and norms laid down.
