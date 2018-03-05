PNB's Fraud Case: NCLT Bars Over 60 firms From Selling Assets

The NCLT has granted an injunction against the specified entities from "removal, transfer or disposal of funds, assets and properties" till further orders, the announcement said.
The order restraining 64 entities include those of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and some companies related to the fraud on Punjab National Bank (PNB). These include Gitanjali Gems, Gilli India, Nakshatra Brands, Firestar Diamond, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond.
According to the ministry, the NCLT has posted the matter for further hearing on March 26 when the entities concerned have been asked to present before the tribunal, failing which the matter would be heard ex-parte.
