PNB Puts 21 Bad Loan Accounts On Sale To Recover Rs 1,320 Crore

A spokesperson said that "the submission of financial bids will be only through e-auction which will take place on the bank's portal on September 20."

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: September 13, 2018 21:54 IST
Moser Baer Solar, Divine Alloys & Power Co are some of the defaulters of PNB.

NEW DELHI: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has put 21 non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loan accounts, on sale to recover over Rs 1,320 crore with the e-bidding auction process slated later this month. PNB said in a notification earlier this week that its Stressed Assets Targeted Resolution Action (SASTRA) Division has put on sale these 21 accounts which cumulatively owe the bank Rs 1,320.19 crore.

"We intend to place these accounts for sale to ARCs (asset reconstruction companies) /NBFCs (non-banking finance companies)/other banks/FIs (financial institutions) etc, on terms and conditions stipulated in the bank's policy, in line with the regulatory guidelines," PNB said.

A PNB spokesperson said on Thursday that "the submission of financial bids will be only through e-auction which will take place on the bank's portal on September 20."

The bank's NPA accounts up for sale include Moser Baer Solar with outstanding of Rs 233.06 crore, Divine Alloys & Power Co (Rs 200.87 crore), Divine Vidyut (Rs 132.66 crore), Chincholi Sugar & Bio Industries (Rs 114.42 crore), Arshiya Northern FTWZ Ltd Rs (96.70 crore), Birla Surya (Rs 73.58 crore) Shri Saikrupa Sugar & Allied Industries (Rs 63.35 crore) and Raja Forgings & Gears Ltd (Rs 59.73 crore).

Among the other major defaulters listed are Templeton Foods (Rs 53.17 crore), Rathi Ispat (Rs 45.48 crore) and Jain Overseas (Rs 33.41 crore).



