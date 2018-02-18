PNB Fraud: Ten Most Important Developments So Far

Enforcement Directorate said it had searched dozens of locations linked to Nirav Modi

When the banking sector is busy counting its losses in one of the most infamous banking frauds, the law enforcement agencies, CBI and ED, have raided properties and stores linked to diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi-led Gitanjali Jewels. The CBI has already arrested three persons, including the 2 PNB staffers, who have been sent to the judicial custody till March 3. The ED raided dozens of Nirav Modi's premises and seized diamonds, gold and jewellery worth Rs 5,670 crore. The banks that are likely to be affected include UCO Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), while Axis Bank says that it has already sold its exposure to Nirav Modi and his firms.