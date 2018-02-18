PNB Fraud: Ten Most Important Developments So Far

Enforcement Directorate said it had searched dozens of locations linked to Nirav Modi
When the banking sector is busy counting its losses in one of the most infamous banking frauds, the law enforcement agencies, CBI and ED, have raided properties and stores linked to diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi-led Gitanjali Jewels. The CBI has already arrested three persons, including the 2 PNB staffers, who have been sent to the judicial custody till March 3. The ED raided dozens of Nirav Modi's premises and seized diamonds, gold and jewellery worth Rs 5,670 crore. The banks that are likely to be affected include UCO Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), while Axis Bank says that it has already sold its exposure to Nirav Modi and his firms.
Ten Most Important Developments In Rs 11,300 Crore Worth PNB Fraud
- What is PNB Fraud: On January 29, a PNB official from Mumbai filed a criminal complaint with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against three companies, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and Diamond R US, and four people, including billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the managing director of Gitanjali Gems, saying they had defrauded the bank and caused a loss of Rs 280 crore ($43.8 million). The bank alleged two junior employees at the Mumbai branch had helped the companies and people managing them get "letters of undertaking" (LoUs) from it without having a sanctioned credit limit or maintaining funds "on margin". The LOUs were used to obtain short-term credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks, PNB said. Based on the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary case against the companies and the people named on January 31 and PNB said a detailed probe was underway. On February 14, PNB said that it had discovered fraudulent and unauthorised transactions totaling Rs 11,300 crore at the Mumbai branch. Investigators have said the latest disclosure was related to the earlier case filed.
- Enforcement Directorate Raids: The country's financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, said it had searched dozens of locations linked to Nirav Modi, the diamond billionaire at the centre of the investigation, over the last 48 hours, seizing diamonds, gold and jewellery. Meanwhile the Enforcement Directorate, said on Saturday it conducted additional searches at 21 locations of companies tied to Modi, seizing Rs 25 crore ($3.89 million) in precious stones, metals and jewellery. Both authorities (CBI and ED) have conducted dozens of raids since PNB disclosed the fraud, targeting PNB, Modi and Choksi, with the Enforcement Directorate now having seized diamonds, gold and jewellery worth Rs 5,670 crore.
- CBI Arrests Three Persons: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained two employees of Punjab National Bank, the state-run lender that says it has been the victim of a $1.77 billion fraud, in the first arrests in a fast-widening probe into the country's biggest-ever bank scam. Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj Kharat are suspected of steering fraudulent loans to companies linked to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and entities tied to jewellery retailer Gitanjali, which is led by Modi's uncle, Mehul Choksi. CBI also arrested a third person, Hemant Bhat, whom a source described as the "authorised signatory" of the companies tied to Nirav Modi.
- Court Gives Custody: A court on Saturday ordered three people arrested by the federal police on suspicion of involvement in a $1.77 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank to remain under police custody until March 3.
- CBI Raids on Gitanjali: Raids were also carried out on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the offices of jewellery retailer Gitanjali, whose chief executive has been accused along with Modi of colluding with PNB employees to fraudulently obtain advances for payments to overseas suppliers.
- What PNB Says: PNB shares have fallen Punjab National Bank officials had met representatives of Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group to impress upon them to pay outstanding amounts, the bank said in a clarification to the stock exchanges. "A series of meetings were held with representatives of Nirav Modi group and Gitanjali Group at Delhi & Mumbai to impress upon them to pay the amount. They were also directed to provide all necessary documents as per law to ensure that the imports are bonafide trade transactions," the PNB statement said in the clarification dated February 15 to the exchanges accessed on Saturday. "The amount is big. But we will have the capacities to bring it back to normalcy, maybe within six months," PNB CEO Sunil Mehta said.
- What SBI Says: The State Bank of India does not have any direct exposure to high profile fraud-accused jeweller Nirav Modi, but the public sector bank does have an "exposure" to the tune of $212 million by way of a Letter of Undertaking issued by the Punjab National Bank, said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday.
- What UCO Bank Says: State-run UCO Bank on Saturday said it has an outstanding exposure of about $411.82 million in the $1.8 billion fraud detected in public sector Punjab National Bank (PNB) and that it was confident of receiving the payment.
- What Axis Bank Says: Bank said on Thursday that it had dealt in transactions that had been guaranteed with letters of undertaking from Punjab National Bank, but it had since sold those transactions.
- Income Tax Seizes Assets: The Income Tax department warned in an internal note seen by Reuters that domestic banks could take a hit of more than $3 billion from loans and corporate guarantees provided to Modi and Choksi. A tax department spokeswoman told Reuters officials had seized 29 properties and 105 bank accounts linked to Modi.