RBI Claims It Sent 3 Warnings Over Misuse Of SWIFT System

The statement comes as the RBI has been under the spotlight after Punjab National Bank disclosed last week it had been hit by a $1.77 billion loan fraud.
The RBI added it had mandated lenders on Tuesday to implement measures to strengthen their oversight of the SWIFT financial platform.
Employees of PNB are suspected to have steered fraudulent loans through the platform to overseas accounts.
