PNB Fraud: What Is A SWIFT System? Details Here

SWIFT (written in capital letters) is a messaging system that enables banks and financial institutions worldwide to send and receive information about financial transactions via encrypted codes making the transactions secure. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Inter-bank Financial Telecommunications. The SWIFT system commenced in 1974 when seven global financial institutions constituted a cooperative society for transferring financial messages securely. Before SWIFT, Telex was prevalent as well as lone means of message confirmation for foreign exchange. However, it faced issues such as low speed, security concerns, and scope of manual errors.

SWIFT system is used by banks, brokerage institutions, trading houses, securities dealers, asset management companies, clearing houses, depositories, exchanges, corporate business houses, foreign exchange brokers.

In the Punjab National Bank-Nirav Modi case, the same system was allegedly used, over a period of nearly 7 years, to enable the lender's Brady House branch in Mumbai for sending the message to offshore banks,that would later transfer the money, as mentioned in the SWIFT system, to the PNB's nostro account.

Nostro account is a foreign exchange account that a bank holds overseas. The account is used to transfer the money across the oceans via an account that one local bank (such as PNB) holds abroad. It is noteworthy that the SWIFT system is a mere messaging system and not a payment gateway, whereas the nostro account is a bank account held by the bank itself for dealing in the offshore payments.

In the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, the bank has reportedly stepped up its controls on the use of global payments network SWIFT of late. The move followed the Nirav Modi fraud, according to memos issued this month, Reuters reported on Thursday.



