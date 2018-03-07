PNB Fraud: Bank CEO Meets SFIO Officials. The Nirav Modi Case So Far

In the alleged Rs 12,600 crore PNB fraud, Punjab National Bank's (PNB's) CEO met officials of the serious fraud office on Wednesday, as authorities widened a probe into a Rs 12,600 crore fraud.Sunil Mehta's appearance before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) follows its meeting with executives of at least two other banks on Tuesday. Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a response on a petition filed by Nirav Modi's company Firestar Diamond against the proceedings of agency, IANS reports. The diamantaire Nirav Modi, and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding the state lender PNB of an amount that is purportedly around a whopping figure of Rs 12,600 crore, with Rs 1,300 crore being added to the fraud kitty on February 26. Nirav Modi has denied any wrongdoings and claims to owe only Rs 5,500 crore to the state lender.

A bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and I.S. Mehta directed the agency to file details including the chronology of events related to the case, and listed the matter for March 19 for further proceedings. The High Court said that it has not much details of the case and firm's counsel also did not have any more details.

PNB Fraud. An Alleged Anomaly That Rocked Country's Banking Sector

1. The Delhi HC bench refused to stay the Enforcement Directorate's probe, and seizure of Nirav Modi firm's assets. Nirav Modi's firm Firestar Diamond on Tuesday moved the court seeking quashing of seizing of movable properties of Nirav Modi and depositing them with the PNB. It also sought a copy of the search warrant and other documents related to searches and seizures by the ED.

2. The ED has so far seized properties worth Rs 6,000 crore of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Group. CBI has so far arrested 19 people including eight of PNB's current and former employees, along with executives from jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi's companies.

3. The CBI on Tuesday arrested the vice president of banking operations of Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Group in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, officials said.

"Vipul Chitalia was arrested by the agency officials after a brief questioning," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told IANS in Delhi.

4. The CBI had filed the first FIR in the fraud case on February 14 against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal, uncle Choksi and his firms Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond. Modi, his family and Choksi had left the country in early January. The CBI filed a second FIR on February 15 over a Rs 4,886.72-crore fraud against Choksi's Gitanjali Group.

5. So Far, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at over 198 locations across the country and seized properties worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, while the CBI has arrested at least 19 persons in the case so far.



