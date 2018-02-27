PNB Fraud Gets Bigger, Now Estimated At Rs 12,700 Crore: 5 Points

Here are five things to know about the PNB scam:
1. In a filing to the BSE late on Monday, PNB said the amount of unauthorised transactions could go up by more than Rs 1,300 crore. "...We have to inform that quantum of reported unauthorised transactions can increase by $204.25 million (approximately)," PNB said in its regulatory filing.
2. At the current exchange rate, the amount comes to around Rs 1,323 crore.
3. On February 14, the bank had detected the fraud wherein billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and associates had allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one of the branches of the PNB for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.
5. Bad loans: The discovery of the scam by state-run Punjab National Bank comes at a time when banks in the country are struggling with over Rs. 9.5 lakh crore ($148 billion) in non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. These soured loans include non-performing, restructured or rolled-over loans and state-run banks account for the bulk of these loans.