Customers' Money Safe With Us, Have Enough Assets To Meet Any Liability, Says PNB

On the recent fraud, PNB said that it has a "zero tolerance to unethical practices within the system".
"That is why the minute the bank became aware about discrepancies related to the recent incident, the fraudulent transactions were immediately reported to the regulator and the law enforcement agencies."
"As a responsible Bank, the bank has also reached out to the member banks and apprised them on the developments. Further, the bank is taking all possible steps to ensure that such types of incidence are not repeated."
