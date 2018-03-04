PNB Fraud: Allahabad Bank Shrugs Off CBI Quizzing Its CEO, Calls Its 'Routine Cooperation'

When Allahabad Bank's CEO and managing director Usha Ananthasubramanian was quizzed by CBI on February 27 in connection with the Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud, several mainstream media published its occurrence. Following this, stock markets had sought an explanation from Allahabad Bank, which is a listed company. It is a different matter that Allahabad Bank's CEO Usha was not questioned by the CBI as an accused, but only for clarifications as to how such colossal transactions bypassed surveillance system in the bank, and whether audit reports had flagged those transactions, the news report had mentioned last week.

On March 3, Allahabad bank replied to the stock market's query wherein it justified the CBI's quizzing the managing director, and passed it off as a mere "cooperation" with the investigating agency.

"We wish to inform you that the bank routinely and regularly co-operates with regulatory authorities who require information in the course of their investigations," said the company in the stock market filing on Saturday.

The bank further reiterates the information which it provided in a stock market filing on February 16. The information reads as follows, "We have already intimated the bank through its overseas branch at Hong Kong has been taking exposure with Punjab National Bank (PNB) as counter party under various letters of undertakings issued through authenticated SWIFT message. The bank has also purchased some buyers credit assets from Axis Bank extended against PNB's LoU through Risk participation as a part of normal international business practice."

The bank underlines the fact that the outstanding exposure of bank related to the PB fraud is around $ 366.87 million.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.