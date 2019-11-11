NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Punjab National Bank Offers Lower Interest On Fixed Deposits This Month. Check Rates Here

PNB now prices interest rates to the tune of 4.5-6.4 per cent to the general public and 5-6.9 per cent to senior citizens on FDs up to Rs 2 crore.

Savings And Investments | Edited by | Updated: November 11, 2019 12:57 IST
PNB reduced its interest rates on FDs up to Rs 2 crore by up to 20 basis points from November 1.


State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from November 1, 2019. PNB has lowered the interest rates by up to 20 basis points or 0.20 percentage point in select maturities, according to the public sector lender's website - pnbindia.in. After the revision, the lender provides interest rates to the tune of 4.5-6.4 per cent to the general public on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore, over maturity periods ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Here are the interest rates offered by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on FDs up to Rs 2 crore with effect from November 1:

PeriodGeneral PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days4.5%5%
15 to 29 days4.5%5%
30 to 45 days4.5%5%
46 to 90 days5.5%6%
91 to 179 days5.5%6%
180 to 270 days6%6.5%
271 days to less than one year6%6.5%
333 days6.1%6.6%
One year6.4%6.9%
444 days6.4%6.9%
555 days6.4%6.9%
Above one year and up to two years6.3%6.85
Above two years and up to three years6.25%6.75%
Above three years and up to five years6.25%6.75%
Above five years and up to 10 years6.3%6.8%

(Source: pnbindia.in)

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. On November 10, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) revised its FD interest rates across select maturities citing adequate liquidity in the system. 



