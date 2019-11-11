Punjab National Bank Offers Lower Interest On Fixed Deposits This Month. Check Rates Here

PNB reduced its interest rates on FDs up to Rs 2 crore by up to 20 basis points from November 1.

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from November 1, 2019. PNB has lowered the interest rates by up to 20 basis points or 0.20 percentage point in select maturities, according to the public sector lender's website - pnbindia.in. After the revision, the lender provides interest rates to the tune of 4.5-6.4 per cent to the general public on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore, over maturity periods ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Here are the interest rates offered by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on FDs up to Rs 2 crore with effect from November 1:

Period General Public Senior Citizen Seven to 14 days 4.5% 5% 15 to 29 days 4.5% 5% 30 to 45 days 4.5% 5% 46 to 90 days 5.5% 6% 91 to 179 days 5.5% 6% 180 to 270 days 6% 6.5% 271 days to less than one year 6% 6.5% 333 days 6.1% 6.6% One year 6.4% 6.9% 444 days 6.4% 6.9% 555 days 6.4% 6.9% Above one year and up to two years 6.3% 6.85 Above two years and up to three years 6.25% 6.75% Above three years and up to five years 6.25% 6.75% Above five years and up to 10 years 6.3% 6.8%

(Source: pnbindia.in)

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. On November 10, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) revised its FD interest rates across select maturities citing adequate liquidity in the system.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.