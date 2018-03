© Thomson Reuters 2018

: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected a small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the federal police. The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.