RBI Raises Withdrawal Limit To Rs 10,000 For PMC Bank Account Holders

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit for Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank (PMC Bank) account holders. In a statement, the central bank said PMC Bank customers can now withdraw Rs 10,000 from their account, instead of Rs 1,000. The development comes after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days after the RBI restricted them from withdrawing only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their bank accounts over the next six months.

More than 60 per cent of PMC Bank depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, the RBI said in its statement.

The bank itself was put under the direction of the central bank and barred from renewing, or granting any loans, or making investments without prior approval of the RBI.

The sudden move led to protests and long queues outside the bank's branches. It has 137 branches that are spread across seven states in India.

India has more than 1,500 small urban co-operative banks that typically service small local communities in certain districts or states. Over two dozen of these co-operative banks are now under RBI administration, but PMC Bank - with deposits of Rs. 11,617 crore as of March 31 - is by far the largest to be hit by such RBI measures.

