Prime Minister To Address Global Investors On Asset Monetisation Tomorrow

Prime minister Narendra Modi will address global investors in a webinar tomorrow

Amid concerns over dipping foreign investments in the country even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to impact the current account deficit and lead to a spike in oil prices, prime minister Narendra Modi will address global investors tomorrow on December 9, seeking their contribution towards economic growth.

The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), in collaboration with government think tank Niti Aayog will host a webinar where global sovereign funds, private equity, global pension funds, investment banks, asset monetisation companies and stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Far East, and Australia would be participating.

"With this webinar, DIPAM aims to elicit ideas and views from the sectoral experts, investors' community and other eminent stakeholders on the issues to chalk out a time-bound implementation of strategies regarding privatisation and disinvestment of public sector enterprises and asset monetisation of core and non-core assets for realisation of optimal contribution in India's growth," an official statement said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver an address in the concluding session of the webinar.

DIPAM will incorporate views from the panelists and participants to formulate an implementation strategy for privatisation, asset monetisation and disinvestment programme of the government, sources said.

The government has set a budget target of Rs 65,000 crore from public sector enterprises' disinvestment as well as privatisation in the next fiscal beginning April 1.

In the current fiscal, the disinvestment target has been scaled down to Rs 78,000 crore in the revised estimates, from Rs 1.75 lakh crore pegged in the budget. So far this fiscal, over Rs 12,400 crore has been realised from minority stake sales and Air India privatisation.