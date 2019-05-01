NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Here's How Much Contribution You Need To Make In PM-SYM To Earn Monthly Pension

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme requires a contribution of Rs 55-200 per month from the subscriber.

Updated: May 01, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Shram Yogi Maan Dhan pension scheme: The subscriber needs to contribute Rs Rs 55-200 a month


PM-SYM or Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan is a voluntary contributory pension scheme for unorganised workers. Launched by the government in March 2019, the PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan scheme offers subscribers a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 3,000 per month upon attaining retirement, according to the Ministry of Labour & Employment's website - labour.gov.in. Unorganised sector workers in the age group of 18-40 years, earning up to Rs 15,000 per month and not covered under any other government-sponsored social security scheme can subscribe to the Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan pension scheme. 

(Also read: PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan pension scheme eligibility criteria, how to join)

The subscriber is required to contribute an amount ranging from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month towards the pension scheme account, according to the labour ministry. The amount varies depending on the age of entry.

Here's how much money a subscriber is required to contribute to the PM-SYM scheme in order to earn the guaranteed pension amount after turning 60:

PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme contribution chart

Entry AgeSuperannuation AgeMember's  monthly contribution (Rs)Central government's  monthly contribution (Rs)Total monthly contribution  (Rs)
18605555110
19605858116
20606161122
21606464128
22606868136
23607272144
24607676152
25608080160
26608585170
27609090180
28609595190
2960100100200
3060105105210
3160110110220
3260120120240
3360130130260
3460140140280
3560150150300
3660160160320
3760170170340
3860180180360
3960190190380
4060200200400
(Source: labour.gov.in)

Workers subscribing to the PM-SYM pension scheme should not be covered under any statutory social security scheme such as National Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees' State Insurance Corporation scheme and Employees' Provident Fund Organization Scheme, according to retirement fund body EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.



