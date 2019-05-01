Here's How Much Contribution You Need To Make In PM-SYM To Earn Monthly Pension

PM-SYM or Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan is a voluntary contributory pension scheme for unorganised workers. Launched by the government in March 2019, the PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan scheme offers subscribers a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 3,000 per month upon attaining retirement, according to the Ministry of Labour & Employment's website - labour.gov.in. Unorganised sector workers in the age group of 18-40 years, earning up to Rs 15,000 per month and not covered under any other government-sponsored social security scheme can subscribe to the Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan pension scheme.
(Also read: PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan pension scheme eligibility criteria, how to join)
The subscriber is required to contribute an amount ranging from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month towards the pension scheme account, according to the labour ministry. The amount varies depending on the age of entry.
Here's how much money a subscriber is required to contribute to the PM-SYM scheme in order to earn the guaranteed pension amount after turning 60:
PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme contribution chart
|Entry Age
|Superannuation Age
|Member's monthly contribution (Rs)
|Central government's monthly contribution (Rs)
|Total monthly contribution (Rs)
|18
|60
|55
|55
|110
|19
|60
|58
|58
|116
|20
|60
|61
|61
|122
|21
|60
|64
|64
|128
|22
|60
|68
|68
|136
|23
|60
|72
|72
|144
|24
|60
|76
|76
|152
|25
|60
|80
|80
|160
|26
|60
|85
|85
|170
|27
|60
|90
|90
|180
|28
|60
|95
|95
|190
|29
|60
|100
|100
|200
|30
|60
|105
|105
|210
|31
|60
|110
|110
|220
|32
|60
|120
|120
|240
|33
|60
|130
|130
|260
|34
|60
|140
|140
|280
|35
|60
|150
|150
|300
|36
|60
|160
|160
|320
|37
|60
|170
|170
|340
|38
|60
|180
|180
|360
|39
|60
|190
|190
|380
|40
|60
|200
|200
|400
|(Source: labour.gov.in)
Workers subscribing to the PM-SYM pension scheme should not be covered under any statutory social security scheme such as National Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees' State Insurance Corporation scheme and Employees' Provident Fund Organization Scheme, according to retirement fund body EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.