Here's How Much Contribution You Need To Make In PM-SYM To Earn Monthly Pension

PM-SYM or Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan is a voluntary contributory pension scheme for unorganised workers. Launched by the government in March 2019, the PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan scheme offers subscribers a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 3,000 per month upon attaining retirement, according to the Ministry of Labour & Employment's website - labour.gov.in. Unorganised sector workers in the age group of 18-40 years, earning up to Rs 15,000 per month and not covered under any other government-sponsored social security scheme can subscribe to the Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan pension scheme.

The subscriber is required to contribute an amount ranging from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month towards the pension scheme account, according to the labour ministry. The amount varies depending on the age of entry.

Here's how much money a subscriber is required to contribute to the PM-SYM scheme in order to earn the guaranteed pension amount after turning 60:

PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme contribution chart

Entry Age Superannuation Age Member's monthly contribution (Rs) Central government's monthly contribution (Rs) Total monthly contribution (Rs) 18 60 55 55 110 19 60 58 58 116 20 60 61 61 122 21 60 64 64 128 22 60 68 68 136 23 60 72 72 144 24 60 76 76 152 25 60 80 80 160 26 60 85 85 170 27 60 90 90 180 28 60 95 95 190 29 60 100 100 200 30 60 105 105 210 31 60 110 110 220 32 60 120 120 240 33 60 130 130 260 34 60 140 140 280 35 60 150 150 300 36 60 160 160 320 37 60 170 170 340 38 60 180 180 360 39 60 190 190 380 40 60 200 200 400 (Source: labour.gov.in)

Workers subscribing to the PM-SYM pension scheme should not be covered under any statutory social security scheme such as National Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees' State Insurance Corporation scheme and Employees' Provident Fund Organization Scheme, according to retirement fund body EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.

