'Review Payment Terms', PM Modi Tells Oil Suppliers Amid Rupee Pain

India has been under pressure as crude oil prices have surged and rupee has lost value.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global oil suppliers on Monday to review payment terms in order to give relief to the country which is struggling with a weakening currency.

Modi was speaking to oil ministers and chief executives of oil majors at a round table in New Delhi, a government statement said.

"He requested for review of payment terms so as to provide temporary relief to the local currency," the statement quoted him as saying.

India, which imports more than 80 per cent of its oil imports, has been under pressure as crude oil prices have surged and the rupee has lost value.

"Prime Minister Modi made a strong case for a partnership between the producers and consumers in the oil market as it exists in other markets," the statement said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018