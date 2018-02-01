PM Modi Says Farm-Friendly Budget, With 'World's Biggest Health Plan'

The Budget 2018 is "friendly" for all and will "strengthen the foundation of a new India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that the budget has devoted attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure to health.

"This budget is farmer friendly, common citizen friendly, business environment friendly and development friendly. It will add to ease of living," said PM Modi, who was seen thumping the desk as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke in parliament.



