PM Modi Says Farm-Friendly Budget, With 'World's Biggest Health Plan'

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his team for "development-friendly" Budget 2018

Updated: February 01, 2018 15:52 IST
New Delhi:  The Budget 2018 is "friendly" for all and will "strengthen the foundation of a new India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that the budget has devoted attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure to health.

"This budget is farmer friendly, common citizen friendly, business environment friendly and development friendly. It will add to ease of living," said PM Modi, who was seen thumping the desk as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke in parliament.

Referring to Mr Jaitley's announcement that the Minimum Support Price for notified kharif crops will be 1.5 times the input cost, PM Modi said, "I congratulate the Finance Minister for the decision regarding MSP. I am sure it will help farmers tremendously." He stressed that the budget - the government's last full budget before the 2019 general elections - will create new opportunities for rural India.

PM Modi, who congratulated Mr Jaitley and his team for "development-friendly" budget, said his "government will soon announce concrete steps to address NPA and 'stress account' issues for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector".

The prime minister emphasized on various schemes of his government, including the construction of toilets and initiatives in the areas of housing, power and health. He said the budget devotes attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure.

Mr Jaitley in his budget announced the flagship National Health Protection Scheme that will cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in the country, or about 50 crore beneficiaries, with a cover of 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. He has also announced that eight crore free gas connections will be given to poor women.

The Finance Minister, however, has made no changes in income tax slabs for individuals this year. But all salaried people will get a standard deduction of Rs. 40,000 on their income in lieu of medical and transport reimbursements.

(with inputs from agencies)

