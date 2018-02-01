PM Modi Says Farm-Friendly Budget, With 'World's Biggest Health Plan'

"This budget is farmer friendly, common citizen friendly, business environment friendly and development friendly. It will add to ease of living," said PM Modi, who was seen thumping the desk as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke in parliament.
PM Modi, who congratulated Mr Jaitley and his team for "development-friendly" budget, said his "government will soon announce concrete steps to address NPA and 'stress account' issues for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector".
The prime minister emphasized on various schemes of his government, including the construction of toilets and initiatives in the areas of housing, power and health. He said the budget devotes attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure.
Mr Jaitley in his budget announced the flagship National Health Protection Scheme that will cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in the country, or about 50 crore beneficiaries, with a cover of 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. He has also announced that eight crore free gas connections will be given to poor women.
