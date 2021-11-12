PM Narendra Modi Launches RBI's Retail Direct Investment Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Reserve Bank of India's Retail Direct investment and the integrated ombudsman scheme, via video-conferencing. The RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors wherein small investors can invest in central and state government securities.

RBI's Retail Direct scheme offers retail investors a new avenue for directly investing in the securities issued by the Centre and the state governments. The investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities accounts online with the RBI for free.

PM Modi also launched Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redressal mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank. PM Modi said that the scheme is based on "One Nation One Ombudsman" with one portal, one e-mail address and one postal address for the customers to lodge their complaints.