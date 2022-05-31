PM-KISAN 11th Instalment: Here's How To Check Status

For PM-KISAN beneficiaries to be eligible to receive the instalment, eKYC is required.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The step will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

For PM-KISAN beneficiaries to be eligible to receive the instalment, eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is required. eKYC can be done by Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password) or by contacting the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for biometric-based eKYC.

Here's How To Check If Instalment Is Credited:

* Visit PM-KISAN's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

* Click on 'Beneficiary status' (right corner of the page)

* Enter Aadhaar number or account number

* Click on 'Get data' tab

Details of the status will be displayed. To receive the amount under PM-KISAN, a person's name should be on the beneficiary list.

Here's How To Check For Your Name In Beneficiary List:

* Visit PM-KISAN's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

* Click on 'Beneficiary list' (right corner of the page)

* Select details from drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

* Click on 'Get report'

Details of the beneficiary list will be displayed.