PM-KISAN 11th Instalment: Here's How To Check Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The step will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

For PM-KISAN beneficiaries to be eligible to receive the instalment, eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is required. eKYC can be done by Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password) or by contacting the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for biometric-based eKYC.

Here's How To Check If Instalment Is Credited:

* Click on 'Beneficiary status' (right corner of the page)

* Enter Aadhaar number or account number

* Click on 'Get data' tab

Details of the status will be displayed. To receive the amount under PM-KISAN, a person's name should be on the beneficiary list.

Here's How To Check For Your Name In Beneficiary List:

* Visit PM-KISAN's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

* Click on 'Beneficiary list' (right corner of the page)

* Select details from drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

* Click on 'Get report'

Details of the beneficiary list will be displayed.

