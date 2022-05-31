PM-KISAN 11th Instalment: Here's How To Check Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The step will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.
For PM-KISAN beneficiaries to be eligible to receive the instalment, eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is required. eKYC can be done by Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password) or by contacting the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) for biometric-based eKYC.
Here's How To Check If Instalment Is Credited:
* Visit PM-KISAN's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/
* Click on 'Beneficiary status' (right corner of the page)
* Enter Aadhaar number or account number
* Click on 'Get data' tab
Details of the status will be displayed. To receive the amount under PM-KISAN, a person's name should be on the beneficiary list.
Here's How To Check For Your Name In Beneficiary List:
* Visit PM-KISAN's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/
* Click on 'Beneficiary list' (right corner of the page)
* Select details from drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village
* Click on 'Get report'
Details of the beneficiary list will be displayed.