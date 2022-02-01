Budget 2022: PM GatiShakti A Transformative Approach For Economic Growth

GatiShakti Master Plan will boost economic growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan is a transformative approach which will boost economic growth and sustainable development.

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Ms Sitharaman said, "PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines, namely, roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison."

She further said that the scope of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan will encompass the seven engines for economic transformation, seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency. It will also include the infrastructure developed by the state governments as per the GatiShakti Master Plan. The focus will be on planning, financing including through innovative ways, use of technology, and speedier implementation.

The projects related to these seven engines in the national infrastructure pipeline will be aligned with the PM GatiShakti framework, the finance minister said in her budget speech.

The PM GatiShakti Master Plan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate the faster movement of people and goods. The national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23, she added.

The FM further said Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources.

The data exchange among all mode operators will be brought on the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), designed for application programming interface (API).

This will provide for efficient movement of goods through different modes, reducing logistics cost and time, assisting just-in-time inventory management and eliminating tedious documentation, Ms Sitharaman added.

This will provide real-time information to all stakeholders and improve international competitiveness. Open-source mobility stack, for organising seamless travel of passengers, will also be facilitated, said the finance minister during her speech.

Contracts for the implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations through the PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23.

Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and small and medium enterprises. It will also take the lead in the integration of postal and railways networks to provide seamless solutions for the movement of parcels, she added.