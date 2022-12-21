Multiple Long Weekends In 2023, Check Out Complete List

The next year serves a number of opportunities for you to pack bags and travel.(Representational)

This year has come to an end and most of us are looking forward to what 2023 has to offer. Some have vowed to remain productive while others plan to utilise the upcoming year by exploring new places. If you are also one of those globetrotters, the next year serves a number of opportunities for you to pack bags and travel. 2023 has several long weekends when you can plan your holiday and get an escape from the usual routine. Below is the list of long weekends in 2023.

January

January 1 (Sunday): New Year

January 14 (Saturday): Lohri, Makar Sankranti

January 15 (Sunday): Pongal

Here, one can take a leave on December 30 and January 2 to enjoy four days of holiday. Or, marking a leave on January 13 and January 16 can also give you four continuous off days.

January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day

January 28 (Saturday)

January 29 (Sunday)

Another long weekend falls at January end. Just take an off on January 27, Friday, and you are sorted.

February

February 18 (Saturday): Mahashivratri

February 19 (Sunday)

February offers one long weekend. You can request leave on February 17 to get three consecutive leaves.

March

March 8 (Wednesday): Holi

Hoi is falling on a Wednesday (March 8). Marking offs on 9 and 10 can provide you with a five-day holiday

April

April 4 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 7 (Friday): Good Friday

You also get a long weekend in April that you can turn into a six-week holiday by taking leaves on April 5 and April 6.

May

May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima

With Buddha Purnima on Friday, you are likely to get three consecutive leaves.

June

June 29 (Thursday): Eid al-Adha

Here, you can mark an off on June 30 and utilise the four-day holiday to travel somewhere.

August

August 15 (Tuesday): Independence Day

One can take an off on August 14, Monday to enjoy a four-day getaway.

August 29 (Tuesday): Onam

August 30 (Wednesday): Raksha Bandhan

Just an off on August 28 can get you five days of consecutive leaves in August.

September

September 7 (Thursday): Janmashtami

A four-day vacation can be planned this month if you take a leave on September 8, Friday.

September 19 (Tuesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

Then by taking leave on September 18, you can plan another four-day vacation.

October

October 2 (Monday): Gandhi Jayanti

In October too, one can plan a three-day weekend short trip.

October 24 (Tuesday) Dussehra

Here, taking off on October 23, Monday, can provide you with four days to plan an outing.

November

November 12 (Sunday): Diwali

November 13 (Monday): Govardhan Puja

A leave on November 10, Friday, will give you another four-day long weekend.

November 27 (Monday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

Another long weekend in November is around Guru Nanak Jayanti where you can get a three-day off.

December

December 25 (Monday): Christmas

With Christmas on Monday, you can get take a leave on Friday and escape to your favourite destination for four days.