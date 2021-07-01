Things To Keep In Mind Before Renewing Your Health Insurance Policy

If a policyholder wishes to add family members to health insurance policy, they may do so at renewal

A health insurance policy is an important investment to make in this day and age. Medical emergencies are often unforeseen circumstances that can cause much chaos in our lives and the lives of our loved ones. A health insurance policy is a sure shot way of safeguarding your family and securing them financially. Health insurance offers adequate coverage for all possible medical expenses incurred in case of an unfortunate situation. The coverage offered by the insurance relieves you and your family from financial stress as well as emotional strain. Along with investing in a health insurance policy, it is important to ensure you renew your policy before its deadline regularly.

Keep the following things in mind before renewal:

1) Add Members To Your Policy

After a certain period, if a policyholder wishes to add family members to their health insurance policy, they may do so at the time of renewal. The policyholder can also omit the names of members from the policy during the renewal process.

2) Increase The Sum Assured

A policyholder can choose to increase the sum assured on their health policy by requesting for it at the time of renewal. However, they must be prepared for the long waiting period. In case the sum assured is already in the maximum coverage range of the policy, a policyholder cannot increase the sum assured.

3) Disclose New Medical Conditions

A health insurance policy is a yearly contract, therefore the terms of the policy can be revised due to changes in health that may occur throughout the year. In case the policyholder wishes to revise the policy due to their changing medical condition it is important for them to provide the necessary documents to support their claims.

4) Documents To Be Carried

It is always important to ensure you have all the right documentation before the renewal process.

5) Keep All Receipts Safe

It is essential to inform close family members of any and all changes made to your health insurance policy. Keep all old and new receipts related to the policy safe.