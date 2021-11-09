Pizza Hut, KFC Franchise Operator Sapphire Foods IPO To Open Today

Sapphire Foods IPO: The public issue of the franchise holder of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants will open for subscription today, November 9, and will close on November 11

Sapphire Foods IPO: The price band is fixed at Rs 1,120-1,180 per share for the IPO

Sapphire Foods IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India, the franchise holder of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants will open for subscription today, November 9. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,120 - Rs 1,180 per share for the IPO. It is valued at Rs 2,073 crore at the upper price band.

Sapphire Foods IPO: Here's All You Need To Know

  1. IPO Dates: The initial public offer of Sapphire Foods will open for subscription today, November 9, and will close on November 11 - remaining open for investors for a period of three days.

  2. Price Band: Sapphire Foods India has fixed a price band of Rs 1,120-1,180 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 shares thereafter.



