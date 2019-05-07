Piramal Enterprises, Canadian Pension Fund Set Up $600-Million Renewable Energy Trust

CPPIB will hold up to 60 per cent stake in the trust, while Piramal will own 15 per cent

Piramal Enterprises said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canada's biggest public pension fund to co-sponsor a $600 million infrastructure trust focused on renewable energy.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will initially contribute $360 million to the fund with Piramal adding $90 million, the conglomerate said.

The remaining amount will be raised from other investors, Mumbai-based Piramal said.

CPPIB will hold up to 60 per cent stake in the trust, while Piramal will own 15 per cent.

