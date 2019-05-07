NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Piramal Enterprises, Canadian Pension Fund Set Up $600-Million Renewable Energy Trust

The remaining amount will be raised from other investors, Mumbai-based Piramal said

Corporates | | Updated: May 07, 2019 15:21 IST
CPPIB will hold up to 60 per cent stake in the trust, while Piramal will own 15 per cent


Bengaluru: 

Piramal Enterprises said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canada's biggest public pension fund to co-sponsor a $600 million infrastructure trust focused on renewable energy.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will initially contribute $360 million to the fund with Piramal adding $90 million, the conglomerate said.

The remaining amount will be raised from other investors, Mumbai-based Piramal said. 

CPPIB will hold up to 60 per cent stake in the trust, while Piramal will own 15 per cent.



Piramal

