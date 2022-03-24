Piped Cooking Gas, CNG Price Hiked In Delhi, Other Cities. See Rates

After the price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 59.01 per kg.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others. The new rates will come into effect from today.

The rate hike comes days after oil companies raised LPG prices.

After the price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 59.01 per kg while PNG will be sold for Rs 36.61 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM), the gas distribution company said.

IGL mentioned that the PNG price will now be Rs 35.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. And, CNG will be sold at Rs 61.58 per kg.

Here Are The New Rates In Other Cities:

* CNG price in Gurugram will be Rs 67.37 per kg; PNG price will be sold at Rs 34.81 per SCM.

* CNG will be sold in Rewari for Rs 69.48 per kg and Rs 67.68 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; PNG price in Rewari and Karnal will be Rs 35.42 per SCM.

* CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli will be Rs 66.26 per Kg; PNG price will be sold at Rs 39.37 per SCM.

* CNG will be sold in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur for Rs 70.82 per kg; PNG will be retailed at Rs 38.50 per SCM.

* CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand will be Rs 69.31 per kg; while PNG price will be Rs 42.023.

For piped gas, IGL said, "An incentive of Rs 15 is available for using self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App."